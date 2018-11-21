Putting human trafficking on the radar

jjensen@ncppub.com

Recent news stories have put the threat of human trafficking on the minds of many.

Deeply insidious in nature, perpetrators attempt to lure victims through any means necessary and as discretely as possible. Human traffickers have many connections and are able to slip into the most unseemly of areas, including Iowa. With a total 74 confirmed cases and 218 calls made from Iowa this year, according to Iowa Public Radio, there’s a high chance there could be a sex trafficking situation here in Lyon County.

“Sex/human trafficking may never be preventable. By learning the indicators so you can help identify potential trafficking victims, learning how to protect yourself and people reporting the suspicious activities to law enforcement or a hotline, we will be more successful in being able to stop the growth of the sex/human trafficking industry,” said Chad Klosterbuer, Lyon County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) lead officer.

