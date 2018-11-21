First English Language Learner instructor at West Lyon honored





In a brightly-colored room located inside the library at West Lyon school is the makeshift classroom of Courtney Boom, the first ever English Language Learner (ELL) instructor at the school. Orange cards highlight the Russian words for several English ones while an English-to-Spanish translation of the words are posted in blue. “This is the word wall with the present-tense verbs,” Boom points out. “A lot of times they’re irregular verbs so this little card off to the right shows the different version.”

