



Bret L. Farber, age 60, of Clear Lake, SD, formerly Watertown, SD, passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Center in Clear Lake. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Church in Watertown.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Bret was born on August 30, 1958, to Allan and Marilyn (Pieper) Farber, in Tracy, MN. He grew up on the family farm, west of Walnut Grove, MN. One of his fondest memories was the year he spent working with his cousin, Steve, who had returned from Vietnam to work on the farm. He was a graduate of Walnut Grove High School in Walnut Grove, MN. Bret received a 2 year degree at Wilmar Vo-Tech and worked at Jennie O Turkey Company in Wilmar. He moved to Watertown and started working at the Oak Valley Turkey Plant.

On July 30, 1988, Bret was united in marriage to Monica Brandriet in Watertown. He continued working for Oak Valley where he worked for the next 24 years. Bret then started working at Dakota Provisions in Huron, SD, where he worked until his health forced him to retire. Bret returned to Watertown and then resided at Lake Norden Care Center in Lake Norden, SD and later at the Good Samaritan Center in Clear Lake.

Bret is survived by his ex-wife, Monica Farber of Watertown, SD; his children, Ronald (Timothy) Farber-Newman of Minneapolis, MN and Justin Farber of San Francisco, CA; his brothers: Jeff (Sue) Farber of Walnut Grove, MN, Tom (Lori) Farber of Britton, SD and Brad (Nadine) Farber of Bruce, SD; and his sisters, Louise (Dave) Dornbusch of Papillion, NE and Amy Farber-Knowles (Kirk Teal) of Leander, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents.