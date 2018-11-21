



Terry L. Nelson, age 60 of Revere, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 12, 2018 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD following surgical complications. Memorial Services were held on Friday, November 16 at Walnut Grove Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Terry L. Nelson was born January 19, 1958 to Kenneth and Carol (Dommer) Nelson in Springfield, Minnesota. He attended Walnut Grove High School and graduated in 1977. Following school, Terry helped on the family farm and then moved to Askov until 1981. He then returned home and continued to work on the farm, milking the cows. Terry enjoyed spending his free time with his great nieces and looked forward to the arrival of Baby Nelson in January.

Terry is survived by his mother Carol; brothers: Kenneth, Curt, Todd (Tonyia), Mike and Keith; sisters: Nancy and Donna (Darwin); nephews: Cody (Emily), Justin (Branda and Baby Nelson), and Jesse; and great nieces: Jaeda and Hadli. He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth and many other loved ones.