Andrew Quade named to Academic





All-State Team

tmerchant@ncppub.com

WWG Senior Andrew Quade was named to the Nine-man football Academic All-State Team. Beside his outstanding performance in football, Quade also has many other honors and achievements. He is the senior class president, a Minnesota ﻿Honor Society member, ExCel Award Winner, and also carries a 3.94 grade point average.

Quade was a running back/linebacker and a team captain. He was All-Conference in basketball and golf. State Golf participant the last two years. KNUJ Player of the Week, Cottonwood Citizen Player of the Week. He was on the District All-Academic team for 4 years.

Please see this week’s editon of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.