The Code Girls





In 2017, a book was published about a little known, seldom mentioned, part of the war effort during WWII. That book, titled Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II by Liza Mundy, tells the story of tens of thousands of young women recruited by the Navy and the Army from across the country to work as code-breakers. There were two competing groups, the Navy recruits that came mainly from colleges on the East Coast, and the Army recruits that came from everywhere across the country, especially the Midwest, and were mainly recruited from the ranks of teachers. The young women left their homes, families, jobs and schooling to move to Washington DC and work for the government. Those who were recruited by the Navy were considered “active duty” and not only allowed to wear uniforms, but also were eligible for such benefits as free bus and train travel, and later perhaps, Veteran’s benefits. The women recruited by the Army did not receive any such perks or benefits.

