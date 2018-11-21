High School graduation a beginning and not an ending





cvanloh@ncppub.com

American Education Week (November 11-17) may be history, but it’s not too late to write about education. Consider a story about 1997 WWG graduate Andy Ourada. He served as a peer helper and was active in football, wrestling, track, golf, FFA and drama.

Ourada, Activities Director (AD) at Redwood Valley High School, was recently recognized as AD of the year in Minnesota Region 3A . The region contains more than 30 schools and stretches from Luverne to Jackson on the south and Olivia to Benson on the north. Ourada’s award was based on recommendations made by his colleagues in Subregion 9 that also includes Heron Lake-Okabena, Jackson County Central, Red Rock Central, Springfield, Wabasso, Windom Area and Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Please see this week’s editon of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.