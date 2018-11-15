Mona DeWit





Mona L. DeWit, 75, of Inwood, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at her home.

Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 12, at First Reformed Church, Inwood, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Mona Lee Gerritson was born June 11, 1943 in Sioux Center, Iowa, to Richard and Florence (Wanningen) Gerritson.

On Sept. 30, 1960, she married Edward DeWit. The two moved to the family farm in 1969. The moved into Inwood in 2011. She was a certified nurse’s aide at various nursing homes in the area until retiring in 2003.

Survivors include her husband; three sons, Brian (Penny) DeWit of Larchwood, Iowa, Brent DeWit of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Brad DeWit of Larchwood, Iowa; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and asister, Denise Van Berkum of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Henry and Frances DeWit; brother, Larry Gerritson; brothers-in-law, Ed Driesen and Martin Halma,﻿ and sister-in-law, Joy DeWit.