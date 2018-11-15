



﻿Wilma Van Roekel

84

Doon, Iowa

Wilma Van Roekel, 84, of Doon, Iowa, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Sanford Rock Rapids Medical Center.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley, Iowa.

Wilma Van Grootheest was born Jan. 2, 1934, at Fairview, South Dakota, daughter of Henry and Gertie (Roozenboom) Van Grootheest. Her family moved to a farm west of Rock Valley when she was 15. She attended country school through eighth grade.

On Dec. 14, 1955, she married Hans Van Roekel. The couple lived near Doon until moving into Doon July 4, 1988. She worked at Valley Manor (Whispering Heights) 30 years doing laundry. She became a resident of Rock Rapids Health Centre in February 2017 and then moved to Good Samaritan Society – George in July 2018.

Survivors include her husband; two sons, Willie (Glo) Van Roekel of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Henry (Trissa) Van Roekel of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Van Hill and Betty Piscitella; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father- and mother-in-law, William and Willemina Van Roekel, and sister, Tena Van Muyden.