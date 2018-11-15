



﻿Larchwood, Iowa

LeeAnn Hansen, 73 of Larchwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Prairie Hills Covenant Church, Sioux Falls. Private family burial will be in Grandview Covenant Church Cemetery, Larchwood, prior to the service.

LeeAnn Kay Poppinga was born March 1, 1945, in Sioux Falls to LuVerne and Caroline (Bossman) Poppinga. She grew up in near Harrisburg, South Dakota, and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1963. She completed Washington High Schools Theory and Practice of Practical Nursing in 1965 and worked at Sioux Valley, now Sanford USD Medical Center, 44 years. She late obtained a RN degree from University of South Dakota.

On Aug. 30, 1969, she married Darrel Hansen. They lived in Sioux Falls until 1977 when they moved to Granite, Iowa. In 1984, the couple hosted a small neighborhood gathering for an old-time threshing demonstration. This event turned into the Granite Threshing Bee, an annual three-day event. In addition to her nursing career, she later opened Granite Mercantile.

Survivors include her husband; son, Brett (Amy) Hansen; daughter, Heather (Steve) Schutz; two grandsons; two sisters, Karen Rush and Judy Decker; three brothers, Doug Olander, Lynn (Kathy) Poppinga and Dean Poppinga and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Clara (Gross) Poppinga; father-and mother-in-law, Edward and Ruth Hansen.