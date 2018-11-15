



90

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Charmaine Johnson, 90, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Ava’s House, Sioux Falls.

Funeral service was Monday, Nov. 12, at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.

Malva Charmaine Tornow was born Feb. 12, 1928, to Fred and Lelah (Dean) Tornow. Sje lived near Clayton, South Dakota. The family moved to Sioux Falls before her senior year in high school. After graduation from Washington High School, she worked as an administrative secretary at Central Electric and Gas Company.

On June 10, 1950, she married Kermit Johnson. She worked as a secretary for Claude Hone Realty and later for the South Dakota Nurses Association.

Survivors include her three sons, Gary (Mary) Johnson of Houston, Texas, Rick (Jan) Johnson of Sioux Falls and Scott (Kirsten) Johnson of Lester, Iowa; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Lenice Tornow of Sioux Falls.﻿