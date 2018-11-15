Beatrice Bruggeman





Beatrice “Bea” Bruggeman, 91, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Nov. 10, at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Beatrice “Bea” Gacke was born Feb. 25, 1927, to Ben and Rose Gacke. She graduated from Alvord High School and went on to receive her teaching certificate.

On June 27, 1950, she married Robert “Bob” Bruggeman. They raised their children on the family farm. She was a dedicated teacher and ﻿was a CCD teacher at St. Mary Church about 40 years.

Survivors include four children, Gwen (Thom) Gmeinder of St. Paul, Minnesota, Mark (Joli) Bruggeman of Larchwood, Craig (Darla) Bruggeman of Sioux Falls and Colleen (Edgar) Armacanqui of Madison, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters; two brothers and a daughter-in-law, Julie Bruggeman.