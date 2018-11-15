Let the festivities begin

sarahm@ncppub.com

The first dusting of snow of the season reminds us that the holidays are upon us. And just around the corner is Larchwood’s 2018 Winterfest which will be Saturday Nov. 24, starting at 2 p.m. in the Larchwood Gym. Sponsors throughout the community make this event possible and free to the public. The holiday event is organized by the Larchwood Community Group and is one of the many family-friendly city events through out the year.

The event will have an activity for everyone and has been fun for the whole family the last two years. There are several stations to keep the kids busy with Christmas crafts, slime making and ornament decorating. In addition to these kids’ activities, there will also be a cookie decoration station and a fun sing-along with some well-known Christmas personalities.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.