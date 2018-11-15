Turnout across the state an all-time high for mid-term election

jjensen@ncppub.com

According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office, Iowans turned out in record numbers for the November 2018 general election. More than 1.3 million votes had been tallied as of last Wednesday, Nov. 7. That is the highest mark for a mid-term election in state history. The previous record was set in 2014 with 1,142,311 votes.

Almost 61 percent of Iowa’s registered voters participated in the November 2018 election. That is the highest point for a mid-term election since 1994, when turnout topped 62 percent. “I am very proud so many Iowans across the state came out and made their voices heard in record numbers. They have once again proven that we are a leader in voter registration and participation,” said Pate.

In Lyon County, 61.70 percent of registered voters cast a ballot unofficially. There were 8,478 voters registered in Lyon County ahead of this election with 5,231 casting votes.

