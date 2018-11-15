New park manager at Blood Run





jhommes@ncppub.com

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has announced the hiring of a park manager for the Iowa Blood Run and Gitchie Manitou State Preserve sites. Brianna Martens was hired for the position, and was introduced in Rock Rapids Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Martens’ official first day was Nov. 2. She currently lives and works at Stone State Park in Sioux City, and will continue to do so, explaining that she will regularly commute between the Blood Run site and Stone State Park. “I’ve lived in Sioux City for about five years total now, so Stone Park isn’t new to me, but Blood Run is new and I’m really excited about the opportunity to work there,” said Martens.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.