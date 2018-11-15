November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month





Day-by-day battle with lung cancer

What seemed like a cold that wouldn’t go away eventually turned into a diagnosis of Stage 4 non-small-cell lung cancer for Susan Mullinix of Inwood. “In August, after two weeks of not getting better, she went in and was treated for pneumonia,” said Heather DeBoer of the start of her mom’s battle. “After a 10-day antibiotic treatment and no improvement, she had another X-ray, then CAT scan, then biopsy, then the diagnosis.” The cancer isn’t curable but can be manageable. “But only God determines for how long,” said DeBoer.

Mullinix’s doctor recommended 15 treatments of radiation, once a day Monday through Friday, for three weeks. Immunotherapy was also recommended once every three weeks. She began treatment Oct. 22, starting with one dose of immunotherapy then radiation one week later. She finished radiation Friday, Nov. 9, and will have her second immunotherapy treatment Thursday. After four treatments, Mullinix will have another set of scans to see if she is responding to treatment and, if so, the immunotherapy is something that could go on for a long time — even years.

