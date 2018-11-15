Emil Bannick’s WWII story





Emil Bannick, of Walnut Grove, grew up on a farm near Lake Benton, “just west, down Highway 14”. He served in the US Army Infantry during World War II, from 1944 to 1946.

After Basic Training at Camp Blanding, Florida, Emil was shipped off to Europe in December 1944. He stated that as they traveled the North Atlantic, the ship ran into a bad storm with 30-foot waves that threw them around like a bathtub toy. He said that most of the men onboard were seasick, but strangely enough, he wasn’t. He enjoyed wandering the deck alone in the wind and the rain. When the storm finally ended, he lost that opportunity for solitude, as everyone else got back on their feet.

