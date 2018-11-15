



Veterans Day is normally celebrated on November 11. This year since November 11 fell on a Sunday the high school and elementary schools held their respective programs on Monday November 12. The program in Westbrook was Monday morning at ten o’clock.

The Westbrook VFW and American Legion presented the colors to kickoff the program. Following that the high school band performed the National Anthem. Student Council President Brittany Erickson welcomed the student body, staff, and visitors to the program. The band then performed Livin’ in America, under the direction of Tasha Cuff.

