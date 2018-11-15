Walnut Grove’s Veterans Day Program





WWG Elementary School, the American Legion, Auxiliary and SAL Post #267 sponsored the November 12 Veteran’s Day program at 2 p.m. Members of the military sponsors presented the colors, followed by the 6th grade band playing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Fifth graders presented “I Am the Flag”, a reading in which a flag addressed the audience through the voices of the students. Next on the program, the 6th grade band performed “Liberty Bell Overture.”

