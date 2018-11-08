



87

Larchwood, Iowa

Darlene Johnson, 87, of Larchwood, Iowa, passed away Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Community Reformed Church, Sioux Falls, with interment in Grandview Covenant Cemetery, Larchwood.

Darlene Evelyn was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Sioux Falls. She was adopted in 1933, by Adolph and Celia (Barnes) Wettestad. Growing up, she lived in various places in South Dakota, including Colton, Faulkton, Sioux Falls, then Glasgow, Montana, before returning to South Dakota and graduating from Brookings High School in 1949. Following high school, she enrolled at Nettleton Commercial College in Sioux Falls.

On Dec. 10, 1950, she married Calvin Johnson. They farmed near Larchwood.

They were members of the Sioux Falls Horseless Carriage Club of America. She was the editor of the club newsletter and won national awards for her efforts. She was a charter member of the Lyon County Historical Society and a lifetime member of the Granite Threshermen’s Association.

Survivors include her son, Joe (Karen) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; daughters, Deborah Peters of Tucson, Arizona, and Diane Johnson of Larchwood; brother, Ray (Lynne) Aaro of Aurora, Colorado; brother-in-law, Wes Shafer of Custer, South Dakota; sister in law, Lois Aaro of Aurora, and half-brother, Baird (Sandy) Smith of Abingdon, Virginia; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Steve Johnson; her parents; sister-﻿ and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Dale Whitcher, Carol Ball Shafer and Bill Ball; siblings, Don Aaro, Julia Johnson and Paige Thomas.