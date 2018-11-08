Donald Pedersen





Donald C. Pedersen, 92, of Inwood, Iowa, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Fellowship Village, Inwood.

Funeral services were Saturday, Nov. 3, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood.

Donald C. Pedersen was born Aug. 24,1926, in Inwood to Alfred and Maria (Jensen) Pedersen. He graduated from Inwood High School and served in the Air Force during WWII. He owned and operated Don’s Standard Station 36 years.

On Aug. 28, 1951, he married Karol Kollman.

He served on church boards, town council, fire department, American Legion and Commercial Club. He volunteered for city projects such as the Inwood 4th of July celebration, Fellowship Village and West Lyon football chain gang 35 years.

Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Koni (Paul) Schiller, Kathy (Ron) Scholten and Nancy (Bruce) Schlotfeldt; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jim; one sister and three brothers﻿.