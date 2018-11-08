New building, same fashion





sarahm@ncppub.com

Klondike Creek Unique Boutique has moved to its new location and is excited help shoppers find the perfect outfit or select a gift from one of the unique and local vendors. With an ever-expanding list of new items and merchandise, a move was much needed for the boutique.

Stacey Breitkreutz first opened the boutique in her home in June 2017, then moved her boutique to Larchwood in November 2017. Breitkreutz started renting the new building as of Oct. 1. “We needed more space,” she said. “In addition to our women’s fashions and accessories, we have expanded into kids’ clothes, jewelry, home décor, wine, essential oils and, soon to come, locally-made home décor with signs made by Matt and Rory McKenney.” In addition, three other local vendors may be adding their products to the store.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.