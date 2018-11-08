



Mardella M. Olson age 75 of Dovray passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, due to complications after a motor vehicle accident. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dovray. Interment is in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Mardella was born April 24, 1943 in Windom, MN to Gustav & Anna (Wolter) Gertner. She was baptized and confirmed at Rosehill Lutheran Church. Mardella attended country school before graduating from Westbrook High School in 1961. She then attended Waldorf College in Forest City, IA where she sang and traveled with their choir. On April 18, 1963, Mardella was united in marriage to Bob Olson at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Together the couple lived and farmed south of Dovray, where they raised their children. After the kids were older, Mardella began working as a nurse’s aide at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. There she worked for nearly 25 years. Mardella also volunteered at the Dovray Café. She was famous for her caramel rolls, and loved having coffee with the ladies in town. She kept busy sewing and made many bridesmaid dresses. Mardella was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she served on the church council and the WELCA, sang at many services, and did quilting. She was a member of the Dovray Legion Auxiliary and Boosters Club. Mardella enjoyed traveling and winters in Phoenix. She also enjoyed golf, bowling, and gardening. She loved spending time with her family and attending all of her grandchildren’s activities.

Mardella is survived by her husband Bob Olson of 55 y-ears; children: Becky (Dan) Sukalski of North Mankato, Nancy (Mark) Boerboom of Slayton & Butch (Sherry) Olson of Dovray; grandchildren: Alex (Devin) Sukalski, Danielle Sukalski (special friend Matt Bulger), Jaden Boerboom (special friend Delaney Fanslau), Camryn, Noah, & Savanna Boerboom, Jamie Olson (special friend Kody Kirsh) and Mariah Olson (special friend Sam Baier); great grandson Parker Sukalski; siblings: Darwin (Dorothy) Gertner of St. Peter, Elroy (Dot) Gertner of Papillion, NE, & Corlys (Bob) Knudson of Marshall; sisters in law: Janice Gertner of Walnut Grove, Betty Gertner of Eau Claire, WI, Karyl Gertner of Westbrook, Lois (Dan) Masters of Cambridge, OH, & Marlys (Duane) Flikke of Elk River; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Rodney, Willis and Arlo Gertner.