Stephanie Burnham





Stephanie Lee Burnham, age 70 of Walnut Grove formerly of Fairbanks, Alaska passed away Friday, November 2, 2018 at Our House Hospice of Murray County in Slayton after a valiant battle with cancer. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 7 at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Interment will be in the North Hero Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Stephanie Lee Burnham was born December 10, 1947 to Dale and Dorothy (Good) Burnham in Tracy, Minnesota. She graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1965 and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD. Stephanie was a Special Education teacher in Redfield, SD and then moved to Hawaii. Later she moved to Seattle, WA and worked for Burlington Northern Railroad. After Seattle, she moved to Alaska to work for Alaska Railroad for 28 years until retirement. Stephanie then moved back to her family home in Walnut Grove. She would winter at her home in Mesa, AZ and spend summers in Walnut Grove. Stephanie was a member of the Walnut Grove Legion Auxiliary, the English Lutheran Church, a gardening club, and many card clubs. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and winters in Arizona. Stephanie loved playing cards, fishing, and swimming. The treasures of her life were her pets.

Stephanie is survived by her dog Ester; cat Naughty Alice; sister Shari Burnham of Tucson, AZ; uncle Robert Schultz of Walnut Grove; numerous cousins; and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents Ernest & Emma Good and paternal grandparents Cleo Schultz and Dale Burnham Sr.