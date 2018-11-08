Randy Lee Gernter

Randy Lee Gertner was born on January 11, 1957, the son of Rodney and Janice (Hubert) Gertner in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. He attended school and Walnut Grove and graduated from High School in 1975. Randy then moved to Alexandria where he attended Alexandria Technical College and received his degree in Marine & Small Engine. He received his Master Mechanics license in the early 90’s. Randy loved his work and was considered a lot of peoples go to mechanic.

He met Tracy Gustafson in 1991. The couple enjoyed playing darts in several dart leagues, riding their Harley, spending time with their cat, Miley and dog, Sasha.

He also had a love for nature enjoying hunting, fishing with family and friends. Randy was also a member of Viking Sportsmen, Ducks Unlimited, Leaf Valley Sportsman, Pheasants Forever. He and Tracy volunteered for Youth Outdoor Day for Kids at the gun range. Randy will be remembered as a talker – one of his favorite sayings was “Tell you what” followed by a story.

Randy died on Monday, October 29, 2018. He is survived by his life partner, Tracy Gustafson; son, Lee (girlfriend, Charley) of Rochester, MN; step-daughter, Amy of Rochester, MN; grandchildren: Brenden, Logan, MaKenzie; mother, Janice; brother, Craig of Walnut Grove; sister, Mona Gertner of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Rodney.