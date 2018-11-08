Harold “Gene” Edsill





Harold Edsill (known to family and friends as Gene) peacefully passed away at his home in Eagan, MN on October 25, 2018 at the age of 78.

Gene was born in 1940 in Waterloo, IA where he also graduated from Orange Township High School. He married the love of his life, Donna Trost in June, 1960. Gene worked as a livestock buyer with Rath Packing Company in Cresco, IA for 25 years followed by Tyson Foods in Stordan, MN for 20 years. Gene enjoyed his customers and always had a pot of coffee waiting.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman; hunter, fisher and lover of nature. He shared this passion with his family and his many friends.

Gene will be forever loved and remembered by his wife and best friend of 58 years, Donna, as well as his children Kristen (Bill) Dodd, Craig (Lee) Edsill, Steven (Tracy) Edsill and his brother Jack. His pride and joy were his 10 grandchildren; Paula (Tom), Allix, Nick, Sydney, Jake, Kirby, Luke, Grace, Anna, Nora and his two great grands, Josh and Chloe.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Harold.

A celebration service of Gene’s life will be held on Friday, November 23 at

1:00 pm at Lindstrom Funeral Home, Cresco, IA. Internment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery followed by a gathering at the Cresco VFW.

Memorial donations in memory of Gene can be made to Temple Cats of Philadelphia, (a nonprofit organization where his granddaughter carries on Gramps love of caring for critters). The address is Temple Cats, 1021 Cherry Street 3-R, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

