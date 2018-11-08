Election candidates meet area educators





Southwest and West Central Service Cooperative (SWWC), headquartered in Marshall, sponsored a candidate form at the Westbrook Community Center from 1 – 3p.m. on October 31. Political candidates from Districts 16A, 16B, 22A and 22B were invited to address education issues for administrators attending the panel from schools in the districts. Present for the forum panel were candidates Chris Swedzinski and Tom Wyatt-Yerka from district 16A, Mindy Kimmel from District 16b, Joe Schomacker and Maxwell Kaufman from District 22A. Rod Hamilton and Cheniqua Johnson from District 22B completed the panel.

