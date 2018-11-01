



Raymond John Quade, age 82 of Westbrook, passed away October 26, 2018 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Society. The funeral Mass was held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 30.

Raymond John Quade was born June 29, 1936 to Herman and Mary (Backes) Quade at their family farm in Storden Township. Raymond was baptized and confirmed at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Jeffers. He graduated from Jeffers High School and attended the University of Minnesota. Raymond was united in marriage to Carole Heath on April 8, 1961 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. They raised their family on the farm in rural Jeffers. He retired from a lifetime of farming in 2001. Raymond and Carole wintered in Mission Texas. In 2013 they moved to Westbrook. Raymond was a Deacon and church council member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. He was active in the community and on the Board of Storden Township, Jeffers Elevator, Southwest Grain Terminal, Rolling Hills Golf Club and Jeffers Ruritan Club. Raymond enjoyed playing cards, fishing, bowling, golf (3 holes-in-one) and socializing with family and friends. Raymond especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in church, sport, and school activities.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole; sons Clayton (Jodi) Quade of Bagley and Anthony (Kelly) Quade of Westbrook; daughters Catherine (Douglas) Goaley of South St. Paul and RaeAnn (Anthony) Schmalzbauer of New Brighton; grandchildren Abbey (Trevor) Swanson, Hilary (Spenser) Narum, Hannah, Austin (Kassandra), Dr. Alexis, Ashton, Andrew Quade, Samuel, Paige, Tate Goaley, Triston and Tyra Schmalzbauer; three great grandchildren; sisters Elvera Cullen, Anna Heinz, LaVonne (Alfred) Iverson; cousin Will (Cosette) Fester; and nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; son LaMont Quade; sister Lola Bigbee; and granddaughter Alison Quade.