Sean and Sao Yang have opened Sewn Edge, a custom sewing business, on Main Street between Walnut Grove Bar & Grill and Integrity Bank Plus. Sean knows a great deal about the business, but Sao will be the one doing the sewing.

The owners both work in Marshall during the day, so business hours at the Sewn Edge are 6-9p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 9 am. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

