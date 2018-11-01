Immanuel Baptist celebrates 110 years





Westbrook’s Immanuel Baptist Church (IBC) members, local friends and special guests shared the 110th anniversary commemoration of the organization of IBC. The original building, housing the auditorium today, is 117 years old. In 1901, Westbrook village donated a tract of land for a church congregation to build a church and a farmer, Mr. Hubbell, donated $500 toward the cost. Calvary Baptist was soon the first church group worshipping in their building in the new community.

The Calvary Baptist congregation disbanded five years later because most of the members had moved farther west. The remaining Calvary members and a group of people who had been meeting in homes northeast of Westbrook formed IBC when twenty-two people became charter members. The name Immanuel was chosen because the word means “God with us.” Indeed, God has been with the church since its origin.

