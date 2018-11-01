Ardis Madland





99

Inwood, Iowa

Ardis Leota Madland, 99, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Funeral services were Monday, Oct. 29, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Leota Hemness was born Dec. 31, 1918, near Inwood, the daughter of Cornelius and Eva (Thompson) Hemness. She graduated from Inwood High School in 1936 and worked at Model Market in Inwood and J.W. Robinson Department Store in Los Angeles, California.

On Jan. 12, 1944, she married Dallas “Bud” Madland. She worked for Dr. Foss and at Inwood Furniture Store. She moved to Fellowship Village in June 2008.

Survivors include her children, Marsha (Ken) Heimgartner, Brian (Lois) Madland, Roberta Madland and John (Beth) Madland; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one sister, Eleanor (Dick) Schemmel of Inwood.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents ﻿and siblings, Glenn Hemness and Crystal Howard.