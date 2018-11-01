



Canton, South Dakota

Janet Hamann, 81, of Canton, South Dakota, died Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Canton.

Memorial services were Saturday, Oct. 27, at Porter Funeral Home, Inwood, Iowa, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Janet Elaine Stewart was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Harry and Mamie Stewart.

She and her husband, William Kenneth Hamann, ministered to several small Christian churches in eastern Iowa, including building Calvary Baptist Church in Onslow, Iowa. Their last ministry was Bethel United Methodist Church in Inwood. She lived more than 20 years in the Inwood/Canton area.

Survivors include her children, Nancy Rohwedder, James Hamann, Phillip Hamann and John Hamann; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and two sisters, Gaye Jordan and Carloyn Smith;

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents ﻿and 13 siblings.