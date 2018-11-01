General election is Nov. 6

jjensen@ncppub.com

The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 6 with polls open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. at eight voting precincts throughout Lyon County. Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification or sign an oath of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a ballot.

Polling places for the election will be:

Precinct 1 – George Community Building, Precinct 2-Doon City Hall, Precinct 3-Inwood Community Center, Precinct 4-Larchwood City Hall, Precinct 5-Lester Community Center, Precinct 6-Little Rock Town and Country Building and Precincts 7 and 8-Forster Community Building in Rock Rapids.

Voters will be asked to vote for U.S. Representative for District 4 at the federal level. State offices on the ballot include governor, secretary of state, auditor of state, treasurer of state, secretary of agriculture, attorney general, state senator for District 1 and state representative for District 1. County

