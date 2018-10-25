



Lynette Marie Valdez, age 70 of Westbrook formerly of Story City, IA, passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls after a short illness. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at Westbrook Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Lynette Marie Valdez was born October 21, 1947 to Frank and Alma (Rutter) Jacobs in Story City, Iowa. She attended Ames Public School, Gilbert Public School and the United Community School in Boone. Lynette married Alex Valdez in January 1986 in South Sioux City, Nebraska. She enjoyed making wreaths, traveling and knitting. Lynette loved her dog Buster.

Lynette is survived by her husband Alex Valdez; sons: John & Rhett Thomas; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and siblings: Frances (Blas) Arellano, Ginger (Chuck) Price, Tom Jacobs and Jerry (Kris) Jacobs. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Clark Thomas, two grandchildren, one nephew, and sister-in-law Francine Jacobs.