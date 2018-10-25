



﻿Esther Pauline (Johnson) Schaffran

﻿Esther Pauline (Johnson) Schaffran, age 83 of Walnut Grove, passed away October 13, 2018 at the Redwood Area Hospital. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, October 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Interment was in the Johnsonville Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Esther Pauline Schaffran was born March 11, 1935 to Lawrence and Ella (Mattison) Johnson in Johnsonville Township (North of Revere). She attended country school south of Storden, started high school in Windom and graduated from Lamberton High School. Esther worked at Tesson Hospital in Springfield until she was united in marriage to Donald Schaffran on August 28, 1955. Johnsonville Township is where they resided. She had a few jobs including many years as a nurse’s aide in Revere. Esther was a dedicated member of Johnsonville Lutheran Church. She was strongly involved in Sunday school and the ladies church group. Her faith was evident in her every action. Esther always had a smile and a kind word to say to everyone. Her family and grandchildren were her greatest loves. She enjoyed word searches, needle point embroidery, her dog Rascal, gardening, playing cards and games.

Pauline is survived by her husband Donald of 63 years; children: Bernie Schaffran, Marilyn (Paul) Enstad, Donna (Dan) Quaas, Lynn (Tom) Hansen, Lori (Steven) Kay, and Sharon (Dean) Baker; grandchildren: Samantha (Michael), Patrick (Sabrina), Katie, Mark, Ben, Jarred, Tim, Nicole, Matthew, and Brandon; sisters: Delores (Rueben) Toltzman, Ardell (Gene) Lothert; sister-in-law Joyce (Dick) Mattison; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Ella Johnson; brothers: Delbert and Virgil; and sister-in-law Shirley.