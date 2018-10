The Westbrook Women’s Club is organizing a Halloween Parade for Wednesday, October 31 at 4:30 p.m.

The parade will start at the library and then go down both sides of the street. We usually have around 200 kids for the parade.

If you are not able to be in town for the parade, but would like your business to participate, please let a Women’s Club member know and we will arrange to have someone hand out candy for you.

If you have any questions, you can call Katie Steen at City Hall, 274-5110.