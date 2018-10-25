Recent drug dog inspection proves negative

tmerchant@ncppub.com

A recent inspection team, with a trained drug sniffing dog, visited the secondary school and did a search of school lockers. School Principal Sam Woitalewicz said, “There is hardly anything that is kept in the lockers. It is better if the kids put their back packs in the lockers.” He also noted that kids are carrying much more in their back packs — some of them do not fit in the lockers, so it is not always practical to use. Woitalewicz also noted it is not a good idea to have them in the classroom in the event of a bomb scare. It would make it much harder to search for a bomb. Superintendent Loy Woelber said, “We might be able to remove the lockers and just put hooks up to hang their back packs. Mr. Woitalewicz thought it was a good thing that kids know that they will be under an inspection at times.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.