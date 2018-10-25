Walnut Grove History Ingalls family and beyond





In his The Collected Work, Rudyard Kipling wrote, “If history were taught in the form of stories, it would never be forgotten.” Walnut Grove resident Dan Peterson can heartily agree with Kipling’s observation. His interest in history, or more specifically in Walnut Grove history, started when his grandfather piqued his interest in history of the area with his knack of telling stories of the Walnut Grove area.

Peterson, an ’87 Walnut Grove graduate, has been on the school board and served ten years as a history/English teacher. He also coached football, basketball, volleyball, track and little league baseball. His athletic activities are now all history. His classroom teaching is also history, but researching by-gone years and compiling the information into books is, ultimately, creating teaching tools for young and old.

