



91

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Virgil Munger, 91, formerly of Larchwood, Iowa, died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Bethany Lutheran Home, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Private family services were Saturday, Oct. 20, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Virgil Wayne Munger was born Jan. 10, 1927, at Kimball, South Dakota, to Victor and Viva (Miller) Munger. He grew up in Kimball and graduated from Kimball High School in 1944. Shortly after high school, he served in the U.S. Navy. In later years, he served in the Army National Gua﻿rd and Naval Reserve. He had moved to Sioux Falls and worked for the U.S. Postal Service 29 years, retiring in 1988.

Survivors include his, Lynette (George) Flitcraft of Sun City, Arizona, Gary (Cathy) Munger of Cross Lake, Minnesota, Kristi Schoenfelder of Sioux Falls, Greg Munger of Sioux Falls and Kevin Munger of Larchwood; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Connie Lawrence of Malvern, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents, three brothers and a son-in-law, Kim Schoenfelder.