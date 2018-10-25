



Alan Eugene Berg, 51, of Bancroft, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at Oakland Heights, Oakland, Nebraska, after suffering several strokes.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, Oct. 20, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Bancroft, Nebraska, with interment in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Bancroft.

Alan Berg was born July 10, 1967, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Verlyn and Virginia (Foster) Berg. He graduated from Central Lyon High School in 1986 and received a bachelor of arts degree from Wayne State College, Wayne Nebraska.

On July 15, 1988, he married Anna Bolen. He sold cars most of his life and coached girls’ basketball at Northeast Community College and Lyons-Decatur, and softball at Bancroft.

He was a member of Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department and Bancroft Baseball Board.

Survivors include his wife; five children, Ashley (Jason) Parcel of Oakland, Alexander Berg and Andre Berg of Omaha, Nebraska, and Adrian Berg and Aubrey Berg of Bancroft; one grandson; his parents of Rock Rapids; siblings, Scott (Geri) Berg of Norfolk, Denise Steenhoven of Little Rock, Iowa, and Darcy (Sean) Grotewold of Larchwood, Iowa; mother-in-law, Janice Bolen of Lyons, Nebraska; grandmother, Evelyn Betts of Oakland; ﻿sisters-in-law, Jeanne Bolen, Stephanie Bolen, Megan (Travis) Johnson of Fremont, Nebraska, and Christina (Matt) Balch of Sand Point, Idaho; nieces, nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father-in-law, Douglas Bolen, and brother-in-law, Jim Steenhoven.