Marvin Lee Vlastuin, 64, of Gentry, Arkansas, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Services in Arkansas were Wednesday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 20, at Grace Community Church, Rock Valley, Iowa, with interment in Valley View Cemetery.

Marvin Vlastuin was born Sept. 4, 1954, in Sioux Center, Iowa, son of ﻿Fred and Ann Vlastuin. He graduated from West Lyon High School, Inwood, Iowa, and from Southeast Technical Institute. He worked at Sioux Preme in Sioux Center and for J.B. Hunt after moving to Arkansas.

He married Marylou McGuire.

Survivors include his wife; five stepchildren, April (Ole) Kantaphone, Wayne (April) McGuire, Eric McGuire, Jose McGuire and Derek (Sam) McGuire; 14 grandchildren; his parents of Rock Valley; his brothers and sisters, John (Helen) Vlastuin of Rock Valley, Eleanor (Greg) Vande Stouwe of Lansing, Kansas, Don (Paulita) Vlastuin of Farmington, Arkansas, Doug (Sheila) Vlastuin of Rogers, Arkansas, Tom (Shelly) Vlastuin of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, David (Danielle) Vlastuin of River Falls, Wisconsin, Beverly (Kevin) Plantenberg of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Vander Boon and John and Elizabeth Vlastuin.