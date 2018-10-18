



Cleo Louise Baker, 84, of Walnut Grove, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls surrounded by her family. Memorial Services were held Monday, October 15 at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Cleo Louise Baker was born September 28, 1934 to Henry and Tempa (Clark) Schmalz in Westbrook, Minnesota. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1952. Cleo enjoyed roller-skating in her younger years. On December 12, 1953, Cleo married Donn Baker at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. After the wedding, Cleo moved back to Westbrook while Donn was in the service. Cleo was a member of United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her coffee ladies and her dialysis “family.” Cleo enjoyed flowers, reading, cooking, and traveling with Donn. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Cleo is survived by her husband Donn of 64 years; children: Cynthia (Rick) Wegner of Courtland, Collin Baker of Hastings, and Paul (Kim) Baker of LaConner, WA; grandchildren: Josh, Jeremy (Ashley), & Lacey Wegner, Ashley (Nirpaul) Kang, and Adam (Jessica) & Alix Baker; great grandchildren: Peyton Mayfield, Paxton Wegner, Danika, Calliope, & Marley Kang and one on the way; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Bradley Baker on April 19, 2018, and siblings Nylo, Eugene, Dale and Theone.