



Arnold “Arnie” Teichroew was born on September 4, 1926, in Carson Township, Cottonwood County, Minnesota to the late Henry and Sarah (Friesen) Teichroew. He was baptized into the Mennonite faith. Arnie received his early education in country school in Cottonwood County and graduated from Mountain Lake Public Schools in the Class of 1945. He then enlisted in the United States Army during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned to Delft to farm with his father.

On January 19, 1947, Arnie was united in marriage to Ardene Ehrreich at Redeemer Lutheran in Willmar. After marriage, Arnie and Ardene lived in Willmar before moving to Delft in 1949. In 1958, they moved to Jeffers. They were blessed with four sons. For thirty-one years, Arnie was a Moorman’s Seed Salesman until his retirement in 1988. Ardene passed away April 29, 2013. Recently, Arnie was placed in hospice care at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He passed away there Monday, October 8, 2018, at the age of 92 years.

Arnie was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers where he was an usher, sang in the choir and was on the church board. He was a member of the Odegaard-Quade American Legion Post #401 in Jeffers.

Arnie is survived by his three sons, Daniel (Janis) Teichroew of Alexandria; David (Kay) Teichroew, Storden; Henry Teichroew, Windom; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Katherine (Larry) Perrigo of Yakima, WA; brother and sisters-in-laws, Donald (Marilyn) Ehrreich, Copperopolis, CA, Violet Werder, Willmar, MN; and Ann Ehrreich, New Hope, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Arnie in death were his parents; wife, Ardene Teichroew; one son, Richard Teichroew; one great-granddaughter, Rebekah Teichroew; three sisters, Helen Fitch, Clara Henkels, and Alice Spencer.