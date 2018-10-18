



November 10, 1919 – October 8, 2018

Mary Antonia Johanna Pietz died at home on October 8, 2018. Interment will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Mary was born on November 10, 1919, in Scottsbluff, NE, to Johanna (Janesovsky) and Henry Claus Dierks. Johanna died a month later, and Mary was raised by Johanna’s sister Antonia and John Stibor primarily in Scribner, NE.

After graduating from Scribner High School, Mary attended Midland College in Fremont, then University of Nebraska School of Nursing in Omaha where she earned her diploma as a Registered Nurse in 1941. She worked as an RN at what is now the University of Nebraska Medical Center until enlisting in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps; as an Ensign, she served from April 1943 to March 1945, first in San Diego, then overseas at Aiea Naval Hospital on Oahu, Hawaii. She married Reuel Henry Pietz, (then Lt. USMC aviator) on February 8, 1945 in Jacksonville, FL. They had two children, Eric Henry, and Pamela Jo. They settled in St. Cloud, MN, in Dec. 1964, when Reuel retired from the Corps. Mary took a position at St. Cloud VA Medical Center. During her 17 years there, she helped develop the Outpatient Clinic and various outreach programs.

Mary was universally compassionate, humble, courageous, creative, an environmental steward, education advocate, and inspiration to women of all ages. She had a great sense of fun, loved to dance, loved to laugh (who can forget that laugh?!), and will be missed by all her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her children Eric (Kathy) and Pam. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Reuel, her parents, and siblings Adeline, Everett, and Denver Dierks, and Irving Stibor.