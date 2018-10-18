



Errol Buterbaugh, age 77, of Aurora, South Dakota, passed away, Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the First Lutheran Church in Brookings at 11:00 A.M. Eidsness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Errol Arlo Buterbaugh was born April 20, 1941, to Clarence Loren and Helen (Swenson) Buterbaugh in Tracy, Minnesota. He was raised and attended school in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Errol graduated from Walnut Grove High School and married Faye Anderson on July 11, 1959, in Lamberton, Minnesota. The couple lived in Minnesota for one year before moving to Brookings, and eventually Aurora, South Dakota, where Errol lived until the time of his death.

Errol attended South Dakota State University, and was then drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He later graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from Colombia University. After his honorable discharge, Errol returned to Brookings, and was employed at SDSU in the physical plant. During his career at SDSU, Errol worked in many departments of the physical plant and retired as Physical Plant Coordinator.

Errol enjoyed watching all sports, and playing golf. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. Errol was a member of the Aurora American Legion and First Lutheran Church in Brookings.

Survivors include his wife, Faye of Aurora, SD; sons, Michael (April) of Brooklyn Center, MN, Matthew (Robin) of Bushnell, SD, and Timothy of Brookings; grandchildren, Manni, Asher, Loren, and Layne; brother, Galen (Glenda) of Spokane, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.