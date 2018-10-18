From keyboard to doorstep





As you read this article, have you ever wondered what it takes to get the Sentinal Tribune into your hands? Last week was National Newspaper Week and the staff, some of whom are very new to publishing the paper, thought it might be of interest to you, the reader, as it has been to us.

The very first thing that sets the wheels in motion is when someone subscribes to the paper. As a person’s name is added to the database, it lets the publisher know there is an audience for the paper. The subscription fees are important, but in no way cover the entire cost of putting out the paper.

Once it is known that there is an audience for the local paper, the behind-the-scenes work begins. News items, announcements, editorials, personal interest stories, school activities and pictures are all gathered, sorted and discussed among the staff, to see which ones are most pertinent to the local readers. While the office receives some news items from national and state levels, it is up to the editor and the staff that know the community well to decide what can and should be included in the weekly paper. Since news happens all around us at any given time, the editorial staff needs to keep their eyes open and be ready to write a story at the last minute if needed.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.