Walnut Grove ambulance members to take continuing education training

The Walnut Grove City Council met for regular session in city offices October 8 at 7:00 PM.

Present: Greg Hansen, Jeff Harnack, Todd Harrington and Xiong Yang

Absent: Leonard McLaughlin

Also Present: Buddy Baumann, Andy Foster, Kerwin Armitage, Jim Hoyt & Nicole Knakmuhs

Kerwin gave the water-wastewater report. The computer control module needs to be replaced for the water tower. Jetting was completed on the north side of town, and the trial phosphorous testing is going well and showing good reduction.

Buddy Baumann was present to discuss the ambulance department. They have decided that Ambulance members are going to get their continued education training through Ridgewater on a regular training night in Walnut Grove. They will train 4 hours each quarter. After a discussion, the Council approved upgrading the cell phone in the ambulance with one that can be used to send data from the monitor to the hospital.

