Denis Engen’s cancer rollercoaster

The word cancer causes a negative reaction, whether diagnosed by a medical doctor or mentioned in a social setting. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and will be responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Most of the deaths (70 percent) occur in low- and middle-income countries. It is relatively easy to glibly go through life without a major concern about the threat of cancer until it raises its ugly head in a family member, close friend or business associate.

Denis and Brenda Engen have two daughters who have given them three granddaughters: Alexis (14), Emma (15), and Gracie (17) and one grandson, Hunter (13). Denis is a truck driver for Schmitz Grain in Currie, and Brenda is an LPN at Westbrook Sanford Medical Center. They began their journey with cancer in March 2006 when the report of Denis’s first colonoscopy indicated an unwanted mass in his colon.

