



72

Lennox, South Dakota

Cheryl Cressman, 72, of Lennox, South Dakota, died Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at her home under the care of Sanford Hospice.

Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, Oct. 16, at St. Magdalen Catholic Church, Lennox.

Cheryl K. Branson was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Madison, South Dakota, daughter of Tomey and Angela (Merklinger) Branson. She grew up in Madison and graduated from Humboldt (South Dakota) High School in 1963. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Dakota State University in 1967.

On June 6, 1970, she married Ernest Cressman on June 6, 1970. They moved to the Hartford, South Dakota, area in 1977 and to Lennox in 1992. She worked at Harold’s Photography and Fujifilm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 42 years. She was owner and proprietor of Cheryl’s Dollhouse in Lennox.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Reva (Cressman) George of Lennox; one granddaughter; sisters, Phyllis Tunender of Norman, Oklahoma, and Margie (Mark) Dominy of Larchwood, Iowa; brother, Gary Branson of Sioux Falls, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Smith,﻿ and brother-in-law, Darrell Tunender.