Paul De Boer

Paul Evan De Boer, 59, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away in an accident on his acreage near Inwood Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at First Reformed Church, Inwood. A prayer service for family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the church with procession to Hillside Cemetery, Doon, Iowa, to follow. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday ﻿at First Reformed Church, Inwood.

Paul was born on April 24, 1959, to Theran and Wilma (Schuiteman) De Boer of Sioux Center, Iowa. Paul was accompanied by his friend and fiancé, Karen Van Ginkel, during the last few years of his life.

Survivors include three children,Tami (Matt) Bakker, Tara (Scott) Boer and Evan (Melissa) De Boer; eight grandchildren; his siblings, Alan (Vi) De Boer, Carla (Dan) Roozing, Beth (Joel) Flier and Amy (Dave) Ver Burg, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Lillian De Boer; brother, Leon De Boer and sister, Arloa De Boer.